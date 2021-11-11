Bigg Boss 15: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale?

Bigg Boss Season 15 got its first four VIP contestants after Umar Riaz chose them, following the ticket task. For the VIP task, all players were attached to house captain Umar Riaz, who had the right to pick which contestants would be eliminated from the race to become this season's VIP contestants.

Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin were eliminated first. They were unable to participate in the VIP task. The next competitors to arrive were Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, and Pratik Sehajpal. Among the contestants vying for a position in the VIP club were Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhatt, Tajasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.

Umar Riaz was the first person to enter the VIP zone because he was the captain of the house for the week. Then he chose Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra as his choices for the ones who will be entering the VIP zone.

Now the BB15 fans are busy trying to contemplate who will win the task? They feel the makers will do something and make Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash the winner but Umar will not win for sure. It will be based on the makers’ choice which is obviously one among those two and not Umar and Nishant.

Well, we will have to wait and see who wins the ticket in the end. It will be interesting to see what happens next on Bigg Boss 15.