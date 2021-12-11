Bigg Boss 15: Who Will Get Eliminated This Weekend?

Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejaswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss 15 this week. All of them are safe for the time being.

Furthermore, the wild card entries were safe because they are the house's VIP contestants at the moment. The players who have been here since the beginning were taken aback when the newcomers were made VIPs of the house and were exempted from elimination. Rakhi Sawant was also the first confirmed contestant during the last week.

Many people have speculated that Nishant Bhat will be eliminated this time. He is receiving a significant number of votes, but not in comparison to the other contenders. Moreover, some of the others in the nomination are potential top 5 contestants, with a couple of them that the makers will wish to save.

Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Karan Kundrra are among those who will not get eliminated too soon. So, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat could be eliminated this week. Let's wait and see what happens.