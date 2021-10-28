Bigg Boss 15: Who Will Get Eliminated This Week?

The Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 always brings some bashing and scolding for a few contestants and some praises for a few others. But what the audience waits for the most, is the elimination at the end of the episode.

Last week there was no elimination but we still saw three contestants get eliminated. That is because, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were evicted in a sudden mid-week elimination, and as we remember Sahil Shroff was the first to leave Bigg Boss house. Now looking at how things are going, this week has to be eliminated.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Next Couple: Tejasswi Prakash Has Crush On Karan Kundrra

Also Read: Katrina Kaif In Sabyasachi Outfits

Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh are nominated this week. All three of them are somewhat on par with each other. We will have to see who gets eliminated from BB15 this time. During the initial weeks, Simba Nagpal was being criticized for not performing or doing much in the house but he has changed that scenario now.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Entering Bigg Boss 15, Here’s How

Simba is getting enough votes but the voting trend is changing constantly. He might not get eliminated as fans will vote for him after seeing how he performed in this week’s tasks.

Among Vishal and Akasa, there are higher chances of the latter getting eliminated. Vishal might be saved by the makers and Akasa might be saying goodbye to Bigg Boss 15 in the coming Weekend episode.