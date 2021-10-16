Bigg Boss 15: Who Will Get Eliminated This Week?

Week 2 on Bigg Boss 15 will soon come to an end and with that, we will get the second contestant to get eliminated from the show. This week as well we have few contestants in nominations. Week 2 nominations for Bigg Boss 15 are here.

Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, and Donal Bisht are nominated this week. Among them, one will get evicted from Bigg Boss 15 during the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode. Last week it was Sahil Shroff who got eliminated and became the first one out from BB15. It will be interesting to see who goes now.

For the time being, viewers are wondering about Akasa Singh. Fans of BB15 have suggested her name, claiming that she hasn't done anything in Week 1. In comparison to the other nominees, she is a weaker candidate. When compared to the other nominees, Akasa has a better chance of being evicted from Bigg Boss 15 in week 2.

Some want Ieshaan to get eliminated so that they will not have to watch the love track between him and Miesha Iyer. Well, we now wait for the weekend episode on Bigg Boss 15 to see what happens