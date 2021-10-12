Bigg Boss 15: Week 2 Opening Voting Trend

The Bigg Boss 15 nominations for Week 2 are now out. Sahil Shroff was eliminated from the show last week, as we saw. He was the first contestant to be evicted from the show.

You must have seen the task conducted to decide on Week 2 nominations. During the task, 6 contestants (Junglewasis) got saved. The OTT members are not in the task neither are they in the nominations. BB OTT players are safe for this week. The rest of the 6 junglewasis are in the nominations.

Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, and Donal Bisht are nominated this week. Among these, one contestant will go home. Now the opening voting trend is here and it suggests that Vishal Kotian is in the lead. He is getting a good number of votes and is currently out of the danger zone.

Next, it is Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht. Even these two are getting a high number of votes. Plus they have provided enough drama and content in Week 1 for them to be on the audience’s radar. So the chances of these two getting eliminated are rare.

Well, Afsana Khan has not done enough in Week 1 but her fights and drama have put her on the radar. Looks like the audience would like to see more of her and she is getting votes. Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, are in the bottom for now.

But many are guessing that the makers will try to check the TRP with Ieshaan and Miesha’s love track and accordingly save him for one more week at least.