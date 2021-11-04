Bigg Boss 15 Voting Trends: Umar Riaz Safe, Check Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss 15 has garnered the attention of many audience after the fight with Simba, and it is definitely one of the turning points in the reality show. Now we all know that in this week's nominations, Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhatt, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan, and Simba Nagpal were nominated by the housemates to be eliminated this week.

As per the latest sources, it is reported that Umar Riaz is the new captain of the house and is even trending on Twitter since last night. This is because he has generated a larger fan base after entering the show, and also because he does not come from a celebrity background and seems to be sidelined by the producers.

Coming to the nominated contestants, recent buzz is that Umar Riaz has got the highest number of votes and is leading in the unofficial voting trends. Then came Nishant Bhatt and Simba Nagpal, with an average number of votes. And if rumours are to be believed, Miesha Iyer is in the danger zone with a low number of votes and has a higher chance of getting evicted this weekend.

However, there is no official confirmation about the evicted housemate either from Colors TV or from the Bigg Boss 15 show makers. We have to wait and watch the Weekend ka Vaar episode to find out the details of the eliminated contestant.