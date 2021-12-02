Bigg Boss 15 Voting Trends: Check Contestants at Bottom of List

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is back with the makers giving many twists and turns and the show sure is breaking the TRP records. The wild card entries are giving tough competition to the other contestants.

At present, the house is divided into two: VIP and Non VIP. The Non VIP members are Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Rajiv Adatia. The VIP members are Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, and Abhijit Bichukale.

The Non VIP and VIP game concept is that contestants who win the VIP ticket will be in the finale. So, BB15 the contestants are overtaking each other for VIP tickets.

Coming to the voting trends, according to the unofficial voting polls, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia are in the danger zone. Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umaz Riaz and Shamita Shetty are in the safe zone. However, we can't predict Hindi Bigg Boss elimination because earlier there were a lot of sudden eliminations that shocked the contestants and audience.

As a result, there aren't many debates about elimination on social media platforms. What is your opinion on it? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.