Bigg Boss 15 Viewers Change Their Opinion Of Shamita Shetty, Here's Why

The third week of Bigg Boss 15 is going well with fights and drama between the contestants continuing. The sudden mid-week double elimination of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya shocked the contestants in the house. Most of the audience have dubbed it as unfair elimination. Anyway, contestants who have been nominated in the third week include Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Miesha Iyer.

This week's nomination was a bit different. Instead of an open nomination or confession room nomination, BB15 contestants were asked to visit the illusion room and save themselves from nominations while they can nominate a housemate. The catch is that the housemate chosen by the contestant inside the illusion room will also lose the opportunity to nominate another contestant in their place.

So when Shamita Shetty entered the illusion room, she was surrounded by mirrors. If she can see herself in the mirrors that means she is nominated. And Bigg Boss tells Shamita that she can choose another contestant in place of her. But much to everyone's shock, Shamita Shetty nominated herself for eviction and said that she didn't want to nominate any contestant and put a cross on her poster inside the illusion room.

Following this, netizens say that Shamita is the only contestant with a heart of gold. They say that she is the only contestant in the house who is playing a fair game. And suddenly Shamita is gaining more popularity on social media platforms than she did from appearing in Bigg Boss OTT.