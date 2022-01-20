Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya Rooting For Tejasswi Prakash’s Win

As we all know, Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the top contestants and a strong contender to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. She has been receiving a good number of votes and is sure to be in the Top 2. Many have said that Tejasswi will be the one to lift the trophy.

Tejasswi has made some good friends in the house. Karan Kundrra is obviously there but Nishant Bhat as well is a friend of hers. Fans have praised her for giving her all in every task and putting her point across no matter what. Recently when reentered contestant Rajiv was having a conversation with Tejasswi and vouching for Shamita Shetty, the Swaragini actress did not back out and gave an appropriate answer to him. She cleared her point of view and did not budge.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Meet the Top 2 Finalists

Eliminated contestant Vidhi Pandya has now spoken about Tejasswi and said that she is rooting for her. Tejasswi and I formed a really strong bond in the house. She is a girl of her words. She keeps her promises. She is also strong and dedicated. Vidhi sent her support and love for the contestant and said that she is also sending positive energy her way.