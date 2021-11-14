Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Targeted On Weekend Ka Vaar

There have been growing issues between Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal is growing by the day - they got into another brawl, and Umar Riaz shoved Pratik during a task on the show. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode soon after the fight, host Salman Khan reprimanded Umar.

Earlier there was the fight between Umar and Pratik. These two are at each other’s necks and have been fighting for a long time.

"Kaun hai most irritating sadasya (Who is the most annoying contestant)?" Siddhant asks in the promotional video. "Pratik," Umar said quickly. Apna koi pehchaan hi nahi hai (He lacks a distinct personality)."

"Teri identity pata hai yaha pe (Are you even aware of your own identity here)," said an enraged Pratik Sehajpal. You're simply Karan Kundrra's pal. Umar then hurled mud at Pratik, which shocked everyone, even Siddhant and Sharvari. This has become a regular thing now.