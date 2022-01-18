Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Takes a Dig At The Show

Umar Riaz was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15. There was a lot said about his personality and his profession as a doctor. Many have said that the makers were biased and eliminated Umar as he was becoming a strong contender. Bigg Boss will not make him the winner when we have Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the house. Especially when Tejasswi is a Colors actor, someone else barely has a chance.

He was disappointed with the eviction and said that if action was to be taken, then the makers should have eliminated others for being violent and aggressive. Karan literally slammed Pratik to the ground; people threw stuff, pushed each other, and did every violent thing. Why weren’t they evicted?

Further opening up about the way people tagged him as the violent doctor inside the house, was just not good. The celebrities who came on Weekend ka Vaar were commenting on his nature by bringing down his profession. That is something that made him question things. T was really hurtful but seeing people shower him with so much love has made him happy. It is an overwhelming feeling, said Umar.

It was extremely sad how his profession as a doctor was questioned again and again. It was not said for anyone else. Nobody was questioned for being an actor and getting aggressive. Everyone should be equal in the house, but somehow only he is reminded of his profession as a doctor.