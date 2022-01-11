Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Hits Back at Geeta Kapur For Her Hurtful Remarks on His Profession

The elimination of Bigg Boss 15 VIP contestant Umar Riaz has shocked everyone. The fans are calling the eviction 'unfair'. Umar, who is now out of the house, is completely overwhelmed by the amount of affection and attention he has received. We witnessed how Geeta Kapur, who was there as a supporter for Nishant Bhat, picked up on Umar and his violent behavior in the home before his eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Geeta even went so far as to say that if she ever needed medical help, she would never go to him. “Umar aap aapa kho dete hai. Aapko samajh mein nahi aata ke aap kya kar rahe hai. Aggression is his inherited nature. I will never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours,” she remarks.

In the house, Umar didn't respond to Geeta, but after his eviction, he hits out at her. He took to Twitter and returned it to Geeta in the most kind manner possible, writing, “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behavior in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. It's so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me.”

“@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all India, i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what i got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself,” he further added.