Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal Get into Ugly Fight

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that there was yet another massive fight in the Bigg Boss 15 house and this time between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. This is not the first time since they fought but it became a bit personal this time.

The ticket to finale task led to some ugly fights between the contestants. Umar and Pratik got into a verbal spat after completing a round of the 'Ticket to Finale' task, with Pratik accusing him of cheating in the task. To this Umar responded by asserting that Pratik has a 'mob mentality,' also known as 'bhedchal’. He then called Pratik a 'bootlicker' as well.

Umar continued to insult his studies and job as the dispute progressed. He talked about how he wasted his LLB degree and ended up doing reality programs instead. "5 saal LLB karke bhi **** Kis kaam ka hai tu, reality show kiya tu."

Pratik didn’t say much during the fight and later on expressed his disappointment to Nishant. He said how he was hurt with Umar bringing back past incidents.