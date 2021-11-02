Bigg Boss 15: Two Wild Card Entries Soon, Who Are They?

It is the week that will be filled with full of twists in Bigg Boss 15 house. We already got one wild card entry in the house, which is Rajiv Adatia. Now the news is that we will soon be getting a few more wild card entries.

The news suggests that this week we will be getting new wild card entries. It will mostly happen in the mid-week episode, Wednesday. For now, no names have been shared or revealed.

Many are suggesting Neha Bhasin. Fans believe that Neha will be entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. She was there in Bigg Boss OTT and formed a good bond with Pratik Sehajpal. Viewers are contemplating if her entry is happening or not? And if she comes, will it affect Pratik’s game in a good or bad way, because he is playing well for now.

We will get to know about this once the Wednesday episode airs. Bigg Boss 15 is in for some more twists and shocks this week.