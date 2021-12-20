Bigg Boss 15: Two Contestants Sent Home in Double Eviction

This Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 brought the elimination of two contestants, Ritesh and Rajiv. The two were eliminated in a not-so-shocking double eviction special. This did not come as much of a surprise for the audience as last week no one was sent home.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia were evicted from BB15. They did not get enough votes and were at the bottom. Salman Khan took a dig at Ritesh and said that audience did not vote for him as he misbehaved with Rakhi. She is the reason Ritesh got a chance to be in the show, and he misused it. The host even asked Rakhi why she keeps up with all his misbehavior.

Ritesh and Rajiv were both wild card contestants on the show. While Rajiv had arrived weeks before, Ritesh had only lately arrived with his wife Rakhi Sawant. Ritesh was the first person to be evicted, leaving Rakhi terrified. She became concerned that he might abandon her and fly off to Canada or someplace.

It is to be seen what happens in the future episodes. Who goes to the finale and who gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 15’s race?