Bigg Boss 15: Top Bollywood Celebrity Appearance on Grand Premiere

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to start airing on Colors TV from today (Oct 2). The channel is releasing many promos regarding the contestants and now the celebrity appearance on the show. As it is the grand premiere, we will surely see some famous names making an appearance tonight.

Salman Khan is back to host the show. The first episode airs tonight at 9.30 PM on the channel. All the contestants will be introduced today. There are dance performances and other fun acts. But now on to the main point! Who is the celebrity guest tonight? Well, we know it as Colors just released the promo for it. We have Ranveer Singh coming to the show for the premiere episode.

Yes, the Bollywood star and Ram-Leela actor is all set to make an appearance on the show as a celebrity guest. But that is not it. Ranveer is coming to Bigg Boss 15 to promote his show that will start airing on the channel soon in October.

‘The Big Picture', a new quiz show hosted by Ranveer Singh will be coming to Colors TV. It will start on October 16 and will air every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at 8.00 pm. “Machaiye shor kyunki intezaar hoga no more, aa rahe hain Ranveer lekar ek anokha quiz show. Dekhiye The Big Picture, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. #TheBigPicture #TaqdeerKiTareekh #RanveerOnColors #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak,” posted the channel on Twitter.

It is going to be a visual-based quiz show where the contestants will have to answer 12 visual questions to win the prize money.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 starts airing tonight (Oct 2) at 9.30 pm.