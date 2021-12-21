Bigg Boss 15: Top 5 Trending Contestants

Bigg Boss 15 is going well for now but not as good where the makers will plan on extending it. This is something that has not been announced yet and will take some time to decide. One thing is for sure, the contestants this season are not making enough buzz on social media. Some of them are playing their game and are gaining popularity.

There are these consistent housemates who are regularly in the top, be it for their game or fan votes or anything else, they manage to grab a spot in the top 5. This time too, the number 1 contestant as per the trends is not someone shocking.

It is Karan Kundrra who is on the top, followed by someone from the wild card lot. It is Rakhi Sawant who has managed to be in the second position.

After Rakhi, it is Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and on number 5, we have Umar Riaz. As we can see there are two wild card contestants in the top 5, which is new. Earlier it would be at least one from Bigg Boss OTT, but no one from the three has made it top trending list this week.

Here are the top 5 of the week