Bigg Boss 15: These Two Contestants Will Battle For Ticket to Finale

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, which Salman Khan hosted, was a jumble of emotions. In today's episode, Shamita Shetty, the new house captain, used the Bigg Boss' special powers to demote Tejasswi Prakash from the VIP zone.

The war of words between them began as soon as she announced her name and Tejasswi said that she knew it would happen. During the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar show, the actress also stated that she will explain everything out. Tejasswi was enraged with the decision made by Shamita and started shouting at her. She brought up many past events and accused Bigg Boss makers of being biased towards her.

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash competed in a Ticket To Finale task after the housemates chose him to be allowed to the VIP zone. The outcome of two will now be decided by the new task. The task BB cycle shop was set up, with two shops, one for Pratik and the other for Tejasswi. They'll have to complete a cycle with the assistance of their fellow housemates. Shamita Shetty as the captain will oversee it.

The fate of the task and contestants has not been revealed yet. We will have to wait for the next episode to see what happens and who wins.