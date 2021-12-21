Bigg Boss 15: These 4 Contestants Will Battle for Ticket to Finale

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house is loaded with drama and fights between the contestants over the ticket to finale task. The task is set up in such a manner that a tunnel exists, as well as barriers in the form of bags, which will be filled. Each participant must go through this, and the winner will have the opportunity to eliminate one contestant from the race. So the social media reports say that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, and Abhijeet Bichukale are the contenders for finale ticket race. Rakhi is the first contestant to win the ticket to finale in last week's task. So the top five contestants who won the ticket for the finale are Rakhi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, and Abhijeet Bichukale.

In the finale ticket task, the interesting part is that Karan and Tejasswi will be playing their own game for the first time to win the ticket. Because in every task, Karan and Tejasswi work as a group. Wild card contestant Rashami is also expected to team up with them. The buzz has it that every contestant will be playing their own game. However, no task is likely to end with a controversial fight, particularly in the Hindi Bigg Boss show. Let's see if the Bigg Boss makers have any surprises in store for these top five contestants.