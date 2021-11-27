Bigg Boss 15: These 3 Contestants May Get Immunity From Elimination

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is breaking the TRP charts on Colors and the show has been witnessing with many twists. The Bigg Boss makers are leaving no chance to keep viewers engrossed in the show.

In yesterday's episode, wild card contestants Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai started the game. So Bigg Boss makers decided to add some masala to the show to grab the attention of the small screen audience.

The contestants, who have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 so far are Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin, Sahil Shroff, Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, and Donal Bisht. For the first time in the history of the shows, the makers eliminated not just one or two, but three contestants at a time.

According to social media buzz, the top three contestants include Karan Kundrra, TejasswiPrakash, and Umar Riaz. They say that these three contestants have higher chances of reaching the grand finale.

Outside the house, the popularity of Umar Riaz has increased, and Karan-Tejasswi are gaining a lot of fans due to their chemistry. There are many tags called #TejRan on Karan-Tejasswi and they always top every week's voting trends. Let us know your top three contestants in the comments.