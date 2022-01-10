Bigg Boss 15: TejRan Romance is Boring, Says Fans

For the past few weeks, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been fighting a lot on Bigg Boss 15. Their romance doesn’t seem that way anymore with constant fights and arguments. This on and off thing has become repetitive and has left fans in annoyance.

Every Weekend ka Vaar is the same with host Salman Khan bashing Karan for not taking a stand for Tejasswi and Karan breaking down later on. In the latest weekend episode as well, this was the case with TejRan getting into an argument and Karan breaking down. This happens after Umar Riaz’s eviction which left his friend in disbelief.

Karan being friends with Umar was affected by his eviction and became upset. Tejasswi tried to console him but their conversation instead turned into an argument with Tejasswi saying that Umar and Karan have never made her feel secure.

It is a difficult time for TejRan fans but in general Bigg Boss 15 viewers have said that these on and off arguments and romance between these two have become repetitive and boring. It is the only topic of discussion for every WKV with the host bashing Karan Kundrra and it has left the fans annoyed with makers’ strategy.