Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Used Karan Kundrra To Reach Finale Week, Says Pratik

Tejasswi Prakash used Karan Kundrra to reach the finale week in Bigg Boss 15 said contestants in the house. Contestants were asked to vote for the most undeserving contestants, particularly those who appeared to have made it to the finale week due to someone else's support rather than their talent. The contestant who used someone else for their benefit or with their support reached the end.

Pratik Sehajpal took the opportunity and said that Tejasswi is undeserving of reaching the finale. She used Karan Kundrra and came here. While Pratik took her name, other contestants spoke on the person they feel doesn’t deserve to be in the finale.

Many took Pratik’s name and said that he took the support of his OTT friends, used them to reach here, especially Nishant Bhat. Pratik said that he only leaned on them for emotional support and didn’t use them.

Tejasswi said the same abput Shamita Shetty and Pratik. It’s their OTT friends tagline that brought them here. These two did not play their own game.