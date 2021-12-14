Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Fight, Here’s Why?

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship is going through a hard time. Rashami Desai, a wild card contestant, informs Karan that 'his' girlfriend Tejasswi has a problem with her, that she is just too "insecure" and that she can no longer bear it.

You can see in the latest promo that, Rashami is talking to Karan about what happened and says that Tejasswi is becoming increasingly insecure. This irks Tejasswi and she asks Rashami if she is trying to start fights. They are seen fighting at the dining table and shouting at each other. Karan Kundrra tries to calm the two, but it is not working.

Tejasswi gets irritated when Karan tells her to speak politely and not shout, and she replies, "The more you tell me to stay cool, the more I'm going to lose it." Tejasswi hasn't spoken to Rashami since the incident, she claims. Rashami deviates from the main topic and wanders off, Tejasswi responds.

Karan gets angry as he did not like the way he was spoken to. "Baat karne ki koi tameez hoti hai, mai yahan kisi ki bakwaas sun ne nahi aaya hoon,” he says.

Things have not been too well between Rashami and Tejasswi, ever since the former chose Karan Kundrra to be saved during a task and Tejasswi asked her the reason for it.