Bigg Boss 15: Tarot Card Reader Predicts The Winner

Bigg Boss 15 is well-known for its fights, challenges, captaincy, and, most importantly, its grand finale. Well, there are a lot of strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now that have a chance to win the trophy. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, are said to be the top contenders. Although players like Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal are also doing well, the winner will be from the above two.

Well, recently a tarot card reader made a prediction regarding the winner of Bigg Boss 15. The reader spoke about both the contestants. Yes, as we said the winner according to the person will be between these two but obviously, fans of one contestant will have to face disappointment.

As per the reader, the winner will be Tejasswi Prakash. She will lift the BB15 trophy while Karan could be the winner. There were also some predictions made regarding their relationship.

Their admirers will experience many ups and downs in the near future as well. This romance does not appear to have a bright future. It'll be a back-and-forth situation. There is a lot of fluctuating energy from Karan's side, a lot of confusion, so this relationship doesn’t look to be leading to a farther future.