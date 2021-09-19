Bigg Boss 15: Start Date and Time

Now that Bigg Boss OTT has ended, Bigg Boss 15 will be starting soon. It will start airing on Colors TV from October 2 and will air every day on the channel. The timing for the show this time is a bit different. It will not be airing at the prime time but late at night.

From Monday to Friday, it will air at 10.30 pm. These will be the regular 1-hour episode with a live feed available on Voot. You will be able to watch the feed 24x7. Then on Weekends, we get the episode with Host Salman Khan.

Weekend ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm, with an elimination every week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal is The Winner

As we know, Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT will be entering BB15. He took the briefcase containing a ticket to the Salman Khan hosted show. Now, Pratik will be going to Bigg Boss 15 with other contestants. The finalized list of names has not been revealed yet but it will soon. Pratik will mostly have an advantage over others as his fanbase has already become strong.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale aired last night. Divya Agarwal was declared the winner and Nishant Bhat became the runner-up.