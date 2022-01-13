Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Entering as Wild Card Contestant?

Bigg Boss 15 has done okay in terms of TRP. The makers tried everything but nothing seems to work put in their favor. The ratings are going up and down a lot. This time very close to the finale, they are planning to bring in wild card contestants.

Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were to enter the BB15 house as wild-card contestants, as it was already announced. They won't be competing, but they'll be there for a day or two. Vishal, however, tested positive, causing everything to be postponed. He cannot enter now, but the makers have found a replacement in another earlier eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

As per the news, Simba Nagpal will be entering as a wild card contestant. These contestants will come in to create some chaos. They are not here to stay or take part in the tasks. Their entry is just to stir up some more drama.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will soon take place. The winner will be announced and many think that it will be either Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash.