Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal To Be Eliminated

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 will bring the elimination of Simba Nagpal. He has been Salman Khan’s favorite and favoured by the makers before but now it ends as he will be evicted soon. This comes as good news for many of the viewers who kept saying that the makers need to reprimand Simba for what he did to Umar.

As per the news, he will be gone in the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode and new wild card contestants will be making an entry. The inside news suggests that these new contestants will have special privileges that the VIPs have.

Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal and Rajiv Adatia were in the bottom six and one among these will be gone soon. The Top five contestants Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash will have something to do with this.