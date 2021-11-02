Bigg Boss 15: Shocking Elimination Confirmed This Week

It has been confirmed by the insiders that this week will bring some shocking twists and turns in Bigg Boss 15. There could be new wild card entries and shocking eliminations. It could also mean double elimination on Wednesday or the coming Weekend ka Vaar.

If Bigg Boss makers plan to shock the audience, then this week should be double elimination or at least a mid-week sudden eviction. As soon as fans read about this, they predicted who will be eliminated?

They are suggesting that Miesha Iyer be eliminated this week as she has done nothing in the last two weeks. At least Ieshaan Sehgal has done something in the tasks. But in the end, it is both of them who are literally not giving any content to the Bigg Boss fans except for romance.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Two Wild Card Entries Soon, Who Are They?

Based on how things are going, it could also mean eviction for Vishal Kotian. He was considered as one of the strongest contestants in the beginning, but now his antics are annoying the fans and housemates too. He is becoming the weaker one.

We know that Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash will not be eliminated, but this week could bring eviction for Ieshaan, Miesha, or Vishal. It will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15.