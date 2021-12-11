Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill Replaces Salman Khan As Host

There has been a major change in Bigg Boss 15. The makers have been struggling to get good TRP ratings but it is not working out for them. Any twist or task is not something that is getting the fans excited as they say the reality show has become predictable. Now to spice things up the makers have decided on a huge change.

If the reports are to be believed then Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 will be replacing Bollywood biggie Salman Khan as the host. The rumors are spreading of her starting the shoot soon. But do not worry as this is not a permanent change but something that the makers had to do only for one Weekend ka Vaar as Salman cannot make it to the shoot for it.

Also Read: BB15: Not Tejasswi or Karan, This Contestant Has Reached Finals

For this Weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan has some work and will not be available. He has prior commitments with Da-Bangg tour and will be gone for some time. Till then it will be Shehnaaz Gill looking after the fort.

We will have to wait for the coming Weekend ka Vaar episodes to see how Shehnaaz Gill does as a host and will it entertain the Bigg Boss audience.