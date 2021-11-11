Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Threatens Umar Riaz, Here’s Why

The VIP task that will help the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 to get the Ticket to Finale just ended in the previously aired episode. In the first round, Umar was the captain and had the privilege to choose the names he wants in the second round. When the task ended, he gave three names.

He announced that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Nishant Bhat will be his choice. So in the end, along with Umar Riaz, there were four contestants who got access to the VIP lounge and along with that, they became the eligible ones for the ticket to finale task.

Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat were evicted at the beginning itself. They did not play the VIP task. So it was between the remaining contestants now.

After Umar announced the winners, there were too many discussions in the house. Obviously, the remaining contestants did not like Umar’s decision. But Shamita took it to another level. She let out her anger on him and threatened him to be careful on Weekend ka Vaar now. She kept shouting at him while Umar kept trying to keep his point forward.

Bigg Boss fans are not happy with this and pointed out that Shamita behaves like the queen of the house. She knows the makers will not eliminate her and so she acts like the Rani of BB15, said the viewers.