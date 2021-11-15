Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Quit The Show Due To Medical Reasons?

With Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz's feud, Bigg Boss 15 is slowly building up steam. In the midst of it all, Shamita Shetty is rumored to be out of the show. The lady seemed to have gone out to have treatment for her shoulder. She had been in excruciating pain for a few days. In the next two to three days, the actress is expected to return to the show.

Raqesh Bapat, who has a kidney stone, is also outside right now. The actor was is in a medical facility for observation. Shamita Shetty has been worried about Raqesh’s health. According to some sources, Raqesh Bapat is unlikely to return to the show. His doctors warned him not to do it.

Shamita might be able to pay a quick visit to Raqesh before returning to the show. She will first get treated for her shoulder pain and then mostly meet him.