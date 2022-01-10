Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Leaves Divya Agarwal in Shock, Here’s How

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw many celebrities come to Bigg Boss 15 to support their favorite contestant and bash others who they believe didn’t play a good game. The contestants were bashed by the panelist.

"Agar inka yehi attitude rahega na, yeh agle chaar season aa jayengi na, jeet nahi payengi (If her attitude is the same, she cannot win the show even if she comes for the next four seasons)," Divya Agarwal stated of Shamita Shetty's behavior. The latter’s reply was something that left the Bigg Boss OTT winner in shock.

"Tereko toh poocha bhi nahi tha aane ke liye iss ghar ke andar (You weren't even asked to do Bigg Boss 15)," Shamita stated, adding, "You weren't even offered Bigg Boss 15." Shamita teased Divya even as she claimed she was uninterested, causing Geeta Kapur, Neha Bhasin, and Kashmera Shah to laugh.

There were a lot of questions raised when Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal did not enter BB15 and other contestants from the show did. Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal came to the Bigg Boss 15 house while she did not. Looking at how the three have been doing and the fact that all 3 are still in the running for trophy, we can say that it has been a good journey for them.