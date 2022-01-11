Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Does Not Want Show’s Extension, Here’s Why

While the entire house has mixed reactions to the news of Bigg Boss 15 getting extended there was Shamita Shetty who did not want this to happen and was rather disappointed. So here’s what happened. The host of BB15, Salman Khan announced that the show got an extension and will go on for 2 more weeks.

Everyone was left in shock but Shamita Shetty in particular was not at all happy with this news. Rakhi Sawant was a bit too happy and kept shouting and cheering while Bigg Boss was making the announcement. On the other hand, Shamita asked to keep quiet for some time and let them listen.

Shamita was then spotted talking about it with Nishant Bhat. She informed him she couldn't possibly stay another day in the house with Abhijeet Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi makes fun of her shoulder injury and it is not right or funny. Abhijit on the other hand has many issues and irritated pretty much the entire house.

Rakhi Sawant upon seeing the two OTTians talking approaches them and asks Shamita why she doesn't consider her as a "sister" with whom she can share things. Shamita responded by saying that she has a stronger bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant and feels more at ease with them.