Bigg Boss 15: Shamita And Vishal Term Tejasswi Prakash As Attention Seeker

Contestants in the Bigg Boss house often get into fights and arguments, it is nothing new. They form their opinions based on that. Salman Khan played the 'galat fehmi ke gubbare' game in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The contestants bust each other's balloons in this segment for the misunderstandings they have.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty burst each other's balloons, despite the fact that they were said to get along well. Shamita was irritated by Tejasswi's harsh reaction to her providing the 'Junglewaasis' goods from the luxury budget. Tejasswi explained that she had expected Shamita to include her in the conversation, which irritated her. Shamita, on the other hand, is unable to comprehend that Vishal Kotian is using her for the game, according to Tejasswi.

Following the round, host Salman Khan took a break and left the participants to their own ways. Vishal and Shamita were spotted interacting with each other and discussing Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita referred to her as a "fake" and "attention-seeking." Vishal was in agreement with her.

Jay Bhanushali was also seen attempting to convince Shamita that Vishal is merely playing a game with her and is attempting to influence her. Shamita defends Vishal, claiming that he has changed his mind now, that he is a changed person.