Bigg Boss 15: ‘Shame on Salman Khan’ Trends, Here’s Why?

In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhijeet Bichukale's request for a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee became the topic of hot argument between all. After showing the housemates the footage of the incident, host Salman Khan took up the issue and even listened to everyone's thoughts on it. He gave his decision on it but what he said shocked all the fans. This is not what the stand they expected from him.

After Abhijeet assisted Devoleena with a task, he requested a kiss from her. The latter refused and warned him not to go over the line. Abhijeet, on the other hand, did not stop asking for the same thing three or four times.

Once the task was disturbed, Devoleena told the housemates about the incident, and it quickly escalated into a major controversy in the house. Tejasswi Prakash, more than anybody else, took a firm stance against Abhijeet and was seen condemning him for his actions. It even led to a fight between other contestants.

Salman exclaimed that for the first time, it could be called a joke but repeatedly if you ask for the same thing, it is not correct. But the host also said that if Devoleena felt uncomfortable, then she should have raised the issue mid-task itself and not in the end. He also said that she should have maintained a distance from Abhijeet.

Fans were left in shock for the statements Salman made and called him, biased and misogynist. “SHAME ON SALMAN KHAN” started trending on Twitter. Many users wrote that the actor is a misogynist person who does not care for a woman. “He is calling it a joke?? Abhijeet asked for a kiss and Salman calls it a joke…wow I am so thankful Teju took a stand,” wrote a Netizen on the social media platform.

Sorry but it's not comedy.

He legit looked like a pervert. If a woman is saying no it's no.

This discussion is what is wrong with our society today.

Sorry @BiggBoss but this is not the right message you are sending out. Its hard enough to be a woman and gender aside its WRONG — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 18, 2021

In which era Salman you are living????#TejasswiPrakash#BiggBoss15



SHAME ON SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/wurdmzNRJ2 — sunshine 🌈 (@Sunshineeee90) December 18, 2021