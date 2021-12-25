Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Shamita Shetty; Here’s Why

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan will lash out at Shamita Shetty. Shamita will be scolded by the host for pushing Rakhi Sawant. During the 'Ticket to Finale' challenge, Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty clashed after the former backed Devoleena.

As Shamita protested the task, the two were caught in a verbal brawl, calling each other names. While the other housemates attempted to keep the two apart, Shamita shoved Rakhi, infuriating her. Rakhi then demanded Shamita's eviction, but Bigg Boss, much to her dismay, called off the challenge, leaving the entire house heartbroken.

The housemates revolted against Shamita and Rakhi for disrupting the game, despite the fact that they had worked hard to obtain the immunity. Other contestants were left disappointed due to this.

In the coming BB15 weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will slam Shamita Shetty. He points out that she has a problem with Umar Riaz being aggressive, but she has now done the same thing, then what’s the difference.