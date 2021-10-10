Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Comments On Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer Romance

Romance in Bigg Boss house is not new. Contestants often form a bond that later turns into something more but that usually takes time. It happens over many weeks as it takes time to build trust. Many times audience falls in love with the bond and romance that two contestants might share in the house but looks like things are moving way too fast in Bigg Boss 15.

Now we are sure you might have guessed it already. We are talking about the romance that is budding in Bigg Boss 15 from Week 1 itself.

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal appear to be getting too close. The audience has branded this the “fastest romance in Bigg Boss” history. Following the fashion show, Miesha and Ieshaan became close friends. The housemates mocked them and labeled them as a couple.

Also Read: BB15: Netizens Dub Salman's Bashing of Pratik Sehajpal One-Sided

So, in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15, we can say that a love tale has just begun. But viewers have also trolled them for starting the romance track so soon. Some said this will not work well and their strategy will soon fail.

Even host Salman Khan teased these two. During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Miesha and Ieshaan were sitting in the garden area. This is when Ieshaan shared that he likes her and would want to ask her out. Indirectly, Miesha accepted his proposal and said, “Yes”. Salman spoke about the same during the episode later.

Salman said that during his years as host of Bigg Boss, he has seen many stages of relationships, but that he has never seen things develop this quickly between two participants. He said, "Aisa to kabhi nahi dekha maine."