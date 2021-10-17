Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Calls Out Ieshaan-Miesha Iyer Over Their Intimacy

As it was the Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was back to school the contestants. He scolded contestants who went out of the line this week and also advised others. While the Radhe actor rained on Afsana Khan for her rude behavior, he did not spare Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer for their romance and intimacy on the show.

Miesha and Ieshaan were asked by Salman if they were aware of how their romance looked on national television and if they were aware of the ramifications in case they did not end up together. "agar aap comfortable ho national television par (if you are comfortable with all that seen on national television), then who are we to stop," he continued.

Also Read: BB15: Is This Why There Was No Elimination?

If it works, let it be forever, but how will it look if these clips are played somewhere after 10-15 years or it goes viral on social media, these are the things you must keep in mind, added Salman. "What if you two don't get married and alag alag ghar me shadi hogyi toh iska kya asar padega socha hai kabhi," he said.

The duo was seen kissing on the camera a lot of times. They are often seen together and even confessed that they like each other. Many Bigg Boss 15 fans have called this all a setup while some are loving the bond between these two.