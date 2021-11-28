Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Calls Karan Kundrra ‘Pyaar Mei Nikamma’

The love track between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is going for a long time in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Many have questioned if they like each other for real or is it all a ruse. Fans like it but are also kind of done with it as it is the only thing they are seeing now. Recently even Salman Khan called these two out and questioned them about their game.

On the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled the contestants and asked them about their game. Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal were eliminated to bring some spice in the show but that is not really working in the show’s favor.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 A Flop Season, Say Netizens

In the recent episode, Salman will be seen getting stricter. He is seen calling Karan Kundrra 'pyar mein nikamma', meaning clueless in love or useless in love. He also says that contestants are forming fake relations and bonds in order to be safe in the game.

Tejasswi tries to explain and clear things out, "Yaha koi itna bada actor nhi hai ki jhuthi acting karne ki himmat rakhe, nhi really.” But right then the Ek Tha Tiger actor says "Can I stop you Teja right now?" Salman interrupts and adds "You're not going to stand a chance."

This Bigg Boss 15 Weekend ka Vaar episode is going to be filled with too much drama.