Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Bashes Tejasswi Prakash on Weekend Ka Vaar

As it is Sunday and the Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 is here, it is time for Salman Khan to be back and take a class of all those who did not perform well during the week. As usual, he will scold a few and praise those who did well.

This time looks like it is time for Tejasswi Prakash. Her tone did not sit well with Host Salman Khan. The contestants will be doing a task, and during that Tejasswi got bashed by Salman.

Colors channel released a promo for the upcoming episode. Salman Khan asks a question to Umar Riaz. He asks who would you go to during a difficult situation. Umar took Tejasswi’s name and said that she was fun-loving. Salman questions Umar’s choice and asks why will someone choose a fun-loving person during a difficult situation.

Tejasswi feels offended by this and wonders why Salman is thinking that way. “Why are you repeating it like this, he can’t come to me in a ‘mushkil samay’ kya?” she asks. Her aggressive tone irritates the host.

“And why are you talking to me like this. Don’t have this thing with me, madam. Somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy, just because you’re fun-loving,” Salman says. He gets angry and says, “What the F**k is that?”

We will get to see this on the Sunday ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15.