Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra, Here’s Why?

Once again Salman Khan is back with Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 and this time too, the scolding session went in full force. In the latest episode, he scolded Karan Kundrra for his violent behavior on the show and challenged Karan to push him, just like he did with Pratik Sehajpal.

Salman Khan can be seen scolding Karan Kundrra in Saturday's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. "Karan, aapki akal kaha ghaas charne jaati hai, beech beech me?" Aapke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain, tab aap haath pair chalane par utar aate ho (Karan, what happens to your common sense? When you can't think of anything to say, you start getting physical)."

Recently during a fight between Karan and Nishant Bhat, things became ugly. Pratik intervened to stop them and Karan instead hit him. Pratik got really upset while the latter tried to make him understand that it was not on purpose.

Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat are the main candidates in the race to win the BB15 trophy. Apart from them, the wild card entrants in the show are not at the forefront.