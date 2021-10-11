Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff Eliminated

We got the very first elimination in Bigg Boss 15 during the Weekend ka Vaar episode. Let us say, it was kind of predictable. Viewers made this guess right before the episode aired as this contestant hasn’t done enough in Week 1. Yes, it was none other than Sahil Shroff.

Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated from BB15. As you will remember, all the Junglewasis were nominated in Week 1 after a violent fight broke out between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. One among the Junglewasis was to get eliminated in Weekend ka Vaar and it was Sahil as he got the least number of votes.

Earlier based on the information from the inside sources and the voting trend, it was being speculated that Sahil Shroff will get eliminated in the first week. Now yesterday’s episode has confirmed it.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht are now the remaining contestants in the house.

Apart from that, it was a fun and drama-filled Weekend episode as we had a panel consisting of Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Neha Bhasin, and Nikki Tamboli come in to comment on the game of each contestant and all that happened in Week 1.