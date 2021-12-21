Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh Wants This Contestant To Win The Season

Recently Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 along with Rajiv. While he tried playing his game with his own strategy, it seems like it did not work out too well in his favor. He spoke about how his behavior towards Rakhi was all part of the game.

Ritesh shared that he was purposefully being rude to Rakhi so that these two can get close to different contestants. There are two gangs, Karan Kundrra’s and Shamita Shetty’s gang. Ritesh thought if he fought with Rakhi, those two can get close to different groups and reunite in the end.

While Ritesh’s idea must have been to support his wife, it doesn’t seem like this was very well received by the audience or Rakhi herself. He later admitted that it would have been better if he discussed everything with Rakhi first.

Talking about the winner, Ritesh said he obviously wants Rakhi Sawant to win, but if not her then it should be Pratik Sehajpal. These two are his top choices for Bigg Boss 15.