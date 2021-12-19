Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh and Rajiv Eliminated From The Show?

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode would stun the inmates. Tonight, not one, but two participants will be evicted from the show. Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia are expected to leave Salman Khan's show tonight, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Abhijit Bichukale, along with Ritesh, would be ousted from the competition. However, Rajiv's name is now being mentioned instead of Abhijit's. So far, there has been no formal confirmation of the eliminations.

As we know, there are a few contestants that did not add at all to the show. We can expect double elimination in the next episode since that there was no elimination in the previous Weekend ka Vaar. The contestants who have made the least amount of noise and have not contributed to the show will be eliminated. Abhijit Bichukale is also thought to be in danger, but his elimination has yet to be confirmed.

For now, we can say that Rajiv and Ritesh will be evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Given the way things are and the number of votes these two are getting, we can say goodbye to them tonight.