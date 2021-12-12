Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Sent To Jail, Here’s Why?

Instead of Salman Khan, Farah Khan hosted the Saturday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. This was due to Salman's other schedule. He was on his way back from Riyadh after his Da-Bangg tour. Farah spoke with all of the contestants while also offering advice.

During the episode, Farah Khan took everyone's class, but she also introduced the housemates to this season's jail concept and urged them to pick one person for it. Well, it was Rashami Desai who became the first person to be sent to jail. The housemates in the majority took her name and as a result, she was sent to jail.

Farah, on the other hand, was disappointed by Rashami's name. I am truly surprised that you all chose Rashami for the jail punishment, she stated. The director expressed her strong opposition to Rashami's name being chosen for jail.

Obviously, Farah cannot change the contestants’ decision, she still kept her points as a host. During fights, she was the one who genuinely stood by the victim. I don't believe Rashami deserves this punishment, but it's fine since the majority has chosen Rashami's name, therefore she will be jailed. In the end, she added that Rashami will be able to compete in the ticket to finale tasks.

Well, let's wait and see what happens in the coming episode of Weekend ka Vaar. As you may know, there might not be any elimination this week on Bigg Boss 15.