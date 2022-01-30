Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Eliminated

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai were in the top 6 of Bigg Boss 15 but on the Saturday episode of the grand finale, Rashami’s journey came to an end.

The final weekend began on Saturday, with the top six contestants competing for a place in the top five. The mothers of all of the top six contestants appeared on stage with Salman Khan in the episode. When the finalists saw their mothers, they were overwhelmed and sobbed. Salman Khan once said that the mother carries the fate of a child and that she has carried the fate of the finalists even today.

All the contestants became emotional seeing their mothers. It was time to announce the top 5 of the season and in the end, Rashami’s name was taken as the one with the least votes and she was out of the finale race.

Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are now the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Among them will be the winner of this season. It is to be seen who wins the trophy and takes home the cash prize.