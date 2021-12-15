Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Behind Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Ugly Fight?

Bigg Boss 15 is going good and the relationships in the house are now seeing a change. There has been a lot of tension in the house in the past few days. There has been some tension between Karan and Tejasswi.

Recently we saw that there were some issues between the couple due to wild card contestant, Rashami. It turned into a huge fight with Karan angrily walking out and then coming back. He even threw something out of rage.

It started with Rashami talking to Karan about a recent task and saying that she believes Tejasswi has become increasingly insecure. Tejasswi and Rashami confront each other and their fight then converts into a violent shouting session. Karan tries to calm them down and Tejasswi says that the more you tell her to stay calm, the more it will irritate her.

Karan leaves the dining area and later says that this is not why he came to Bigg Boss, to listen to others speak like this. He became angry with everything that happened.