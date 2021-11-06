Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin Enter As Wild Card Contestants, But There’s A Twist

As it was said this week on Bigg Boss 15 will be full of twists and surprises. With this, we got two new wild card entries into the house. These are not new names as you saw them on Bigg Boss OTT. Two of them entered BB15.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin make a surprise wild card entry in the house. As we know, Raqesh and Shamita formed a different bond on the show. They even went on dates after the show ended. She was extremely happy seeing him and jumped to give Raqesh a hug.

While Neha hugs Shamita, Raqesh comes from behind and gives her a surprise. She literally jumps into his arms and hugs him. Fans remember Neha and Pratik Sehajpal’s bond as well from OTT.

But doesn’t look like Neha is too keen to continue their bond. She acts cold towards Pratik and even tells him to stay away as she doesn’t want a repeat of what happened last time. I don’t want to be in that space again, she says.