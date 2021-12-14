Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Bashes Nishant Bhat, Here’s Why?

Bigg Boss 15 has been in full swing since it first aired. On the famous reality show, every episode has brought new twists and turns. In the most recent episode, host Salman Khan made an unexpected entrance into the house, surprising the other inmates.

Non-VIP competitors Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia will be able to communicate to their families through video chat, according to Salman. However, each call they make will deduct a certain amount from the Rs. 15 lakhs they can earn back, bringing their prize money to a total of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Rakhi was later seen commenting on the task and sharing her opinion. She says that given a chance she would speak to her mother and nothing matters more than that. She became emotional thinking of her and says that nothing is more important than her mother.

Rakhi also rebuked Nishant Bhat for his decision and the logic behind it. She claimed that in the past, Nishant had turned down the chance to increase their prize money by Rs. 5 lakhs on the condition that he give up dancing for a year. However, he has now chosen 2 lakhs over the opportunity to speak with his parents. "Maa-baap se badhkar dance hai kya yaar?" she asks.