Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Defends Shamita Shetty, Fights With Tejasswi Prakash

Rajiv Adatia recently made a comeback on Bigg Boss 15 and as soon as he came, he tried speaking on several matters. He came back as a wild card contestant and soon enough spoke to Tejasswi Prakash about certain statements that she made.

He talks with her on several matters regarding Shamita Shetty. Rajiv says that Tejasswi feels Shamita is after Karan Kundrra and badly wants to make an alliance with her, but things are not working out. Rajiv asks Tejasswi, why she feels that way. He even said that Shamita is not talking behind the back. The stuff that Tejasswi accused Shamita of, is not true.

Tejasswi clears that she already had a discussion with Shamita on the matter. Rajiv tries to clear things out by saying that he is in Bigg Boss house to play for himself and not to support anyone. Tejasswi counters by saying that ultimately he is Shamita’s rakhi brother which instantly makes those two close. It is a bond they have in the house, a close someone, whereas she made all her friends here.

The two continue arguing and Rajiv says that the comments Tejasswi made were really bad, too cheap to watch on TV. She on the other hand says that she is secure about her life and relationship. Her confidence will stay. Fans were irritated with Rajiv's constant explanation and appreciated Tejasswi for giving it back to him.